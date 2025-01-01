$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Volvo XC40
B5 AWD Plus Bright Theme
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
Used
20,405KM
VIN YV4L12UE6R2228451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 182641
- Mileage 20,405 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Diversity antenna
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Approach angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 27 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Fuel economy city: 9.9L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Ramp breakover angle: 22 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Wheel size: 19
Power/Regen
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front shoulder room: 1,440mm (56.7)
Exterior length: 4,440mm (174.8)
Rear legroom: 917mm (36.1)
Blind spot: BLIS warning
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Hybrid/electric system compone warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Fuel economy combined: 9.0L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Rear headroom: 974mm (38.3)
Exterior height: 1,652mm (65.0)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
GVWR: 2,280kg (5,027lbs)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Rear hiproom: 1,388mm (54.6)
Front tires: 235/50HR19.0
Rear tires: 235/50HR19.0
Power moonroof: Panoramic
Primary LCD size: 9.0
Appearance: digital/analog
Manual-shift auto: Geartronic
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 93.2mm (3.23 x 3.67)
Navigation system: Sensus Navigation
Hybrid electric powertrain type: MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle)
Front hiproom: 1,390mm (54.7)
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 48
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Aid/Run-off Road Mitigation active
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Alert w/Autobrake mitigation
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Drive type: Instant Traction all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,429mm (56.3)
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Exterior body width: 1,863mm (73.3)
Wheelbase: 2,702mm (106.4)
Electric motor horsepower: 11hp @ RPM
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 452 L (16 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,328 L (47 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Emergency communication system: Volvo Cars App w/4 Year Subscription
Surround View Monitor: 360 Camera yes
Internet access capable: Digital Services Package w/ 4 Year Subscription
Exterior parking camera rear: Park Assist Camera yes
Horsepower: 247hp @ 5,500RPM
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Support mitigation w/left turn assist
Engine horsepower: 247hp @ 5,500RPM
Curb weight: 1,751kg (3,861lbs)
Towing capacity: 1,600kg (3,527lbs)
