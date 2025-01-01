$48,998+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof
2025 Honda CR-V
Hybrid EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,704KM
VIN 2HKRS6H73SH209051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solar
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2025 Honda CRV is decked with a slew of impressive technology and an stunning design! This 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Honda's ubiquitous CR-V features a host of performance, design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating, wide-open sightlines, and sporty details throughout, the interior of this CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This SUV has 16,704 kms. It's solar in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V Hybrid's trim level is EX-L. This CR-V EX-L Hybrid features genuine leather upholstery, an express open/close sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated leather steering wheel, along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system, this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats, 60-40 folding split-bench rear seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, and an upgraded 9-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, driver monitoring alert, and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders, LED headlights with automatic high beams, USB-A/USB-C charging ports, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
2025 Honda CR-V