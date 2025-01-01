$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
2025 Honda HR-V
EX-L NAVI
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,565KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H73SM105734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0535A
- Mileage 16,565 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Wireless Charging, Moonroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, SiriusXM
Honda has taken a minimalist approach to the styling of this HR-V, giving us a clean and uncluttered interior and exterior design. This 2025 Honda HR-V is for sale today.
This 2025 Honda HR-V is easily a top contender in the adventure seeking - compact SUV segment. The cabin is extremely flexible and feels very airy, allowing for a sporty and fun ride while having the ability to bring it all with you. With a muscular and sleek styling approach, the HR-V boldly stands out in a crowd and comes prepared for a busy schedule full of adventure. Whether you're hitting your favorite biking trail or just hitting the road home, choose your own adventure in this impressive and highly capable 2025 HR-V.This SUV has 16,565 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our HR-V's trim level is EX-L NAVI. This range-topping EX-L NAVI is fully decked with leather seats, wireless device charging, SiriusXM, and an electrically adjustable moonroof. Other features include a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, full-time all-wheel-drive system, heated front seats with 6-way adjustment, LED lights, a 7-inch touchscreen with a 8-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and proximity keyless entry with remote start. Safety is assured with a raft of systems including blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Additional features include vehicle stability assist, road departure mitigation, a rearview camera, and even more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2025 Honda HR-V