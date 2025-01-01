Menu
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Cant find what your looking for? To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.dilawrichrysler.com/chrysler-jeep-dodge-ram-dealer-ottawa/finance-cars Let us find you the perfect vehicle. Call us today (613)523-9951 or visit us at 370 West Hunt club road. Ottawa, ON K2E 1A5 and online at www.dilawrichrysler.com Dilawri Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is Ottawas local dealer! We are the Original Ottawas volume dealer We are your source for New and Used Vehicles. Our Top priority is your satisfaction.

2025 Honda HR-V

3,516 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

12385836

2025 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,516KM
VIN 3CZRZ1H34SM100369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C1997
  • Mileage 3,516 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 9.1L/100 km
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Internet access capable: HondaLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Front legroom: 1,064mm (41.9)
Rear headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Front hiproom: 1,371mm (54.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Rear tires: 215/60HR17.0
Front tires: 215/60HR17.0
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,402mm (55.2)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior length: 4,567mm (179.8)
GVWR: 1,910kg (4,211lbs)
Front headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Rear collision: Cross Traffic Monitor warning
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Rear legroom: 958mm (37.7)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,441kg (3,177lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,203mm (47.4)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Ground clearance (max): 177mm (7.0)
Exterior height: 1,620mm (63.8)
Wheelbase: 2,655mm (104.5)
Passenger volume: 2,794L (98.7 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 691 L (24 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,559 L (55 cu.ft.)
Ground clearance (min): 123mm (4.8)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dilawri Chrysler

613-801-0278

2025 Honda HR-V