$CALL+ tax & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,553KM
VIN 5NMJBCDE6SH484118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U1076
- Mileage 14,553 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Tow Package, Rear Camera
This 2025 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2025 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
This 2025 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2025 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 14,553 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD. This amazing crossover SUV features a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and is decked with a great number of standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
