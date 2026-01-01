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2025 Subaru BRZ
MT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2025 Subaru BRZ
MT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
12,142KM
VIN JF1ZDBB16S9701398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WORLD RALLY BLU
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 12,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Headlights, Proximity Key, Climate Control!
Sports car purists will appreciate the hyper-focused performance dynamics of this BRZ. This 2025 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2025 Subaru BRZ utilizes the Japanese marque's tried and tested blueprint for designing and building a phenomenal sports coupe and pumps everything up to an exhilarating magnitude. The exterior has been redesigned to be more bold, aggressive, and aerodynamic, with a chiseled front end and graceful body lines that lead to a beautifully proportioned rear section. On the inside, the cabin is as driver-focused as ever but introduces a host of technological and comfort amenities.
This low mileage coupe has just 12,142 km. It's World Rally Blu in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our BRZ's trim level is MT. Standard features include a vibrant 8 inch touch screen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Also included is Subaru's Multi-mode Vehicle Dynamics Control system, with switchable driving modes for varying conditions, including a dedicated track mode. Essential driving information is communicated to the driver via a 7 inch color digital instrument cluster, with multifunction display ability. Additional features include fully automatic LED headlights, automatic dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with push button start and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Headlights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Sports car purists will appreciate the hyper-focused performance dynamics of this BRZ. This 2025 Subaru BRZ is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2025 Subaru BRZ utilizes the Japanese marque's tried and tested blueprint for designing and building a phenomenal sports coupe and pumps everything up to an exhilarating magnitude. The exterior has been redesigned to be more bold, aggressive, and aerodynamic, with a chiseled front end and graceful body lines that lead to a beautifully proportioned rear section. On the inside, the cabin is as driver-focused as ever but introduces a host of technological and comfort amenities.
This low mileage coupe has just 12,142 km. It's World Rally Blu in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our BRZ's trim level is MT. Standard features include a vibrant 8 inch touch screen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Also included is Subaru's Multi-mode Vehicle Dynamics Control system, with switchable driving modes for varying conditions, including a dedicated track mode. Essential driving information is communicated to the driver via a 7 inch color digital instrument cluster, with multifunction display ability. Additional features include fully automatic LED headlights, automatic dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with push button start and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Headlights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Fixed Rear Windows
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Convenience
Proximity Key
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Manual-Leveling Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Sport tuned suspension
4.10 Axle Ratio
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
48-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Led Headlights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
SiriusXM
Tires: 215/45R17 Summer
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder -inc: Horizontally-opposed, Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and direct and port fuel injection w/electronic throttle control
Transmission: 6-Speed Close-Ratio Manual -inc: Fully-synchronized w/reverse, hill start assist, sport mode, hydraulically-operated dry single-plate disc clutch, short-throw shifter w/reverse lockout and starter interlock system (clutch pedal controlled)
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Silver Finish -inc: Aluminum alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$31,995
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2025 Subaru BRZ