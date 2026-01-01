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<b>Certified, Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2025 Subaru Impreza shines in the compact car segment, with a striking exterior design and superior driving dynamics. This 2025 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.<br> <br>Raising the bar in the compact hatch segment, this 2025 Impreza evokes Subarus ethos of uncompromised quality, safety and all-round versatility. Sporting a bold front fascia and aggressive body lines, the overall athletic design is completed with a wide, low stance and a redesigned rear end for improved aerodynamics. The interior is dressed in premium quality soft-touch materials for a more upscale ambiance, with a dazzling infotainment screen and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. No matter what life throws at you, this class-leading performer is ever ready to go along for the ride.<br> <br>This low mileage sedan has just 18,647 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its Sapphire Blue P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Imprezas trim level is RS. This Impreza Sport-tech features inbuilt navigation, leather upholstery, a glass sunroof, a premium 10-speaker harman/kardon audio system, switchable drive modes, a heated steering wheel, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, Subaru STARLINK, and front fog lamps. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, heated front seats with a power-adjustable drivers seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include LED lights, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/</a><br> <br/><br><br> The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to <b> Myers Barrhaven Subaru </b> the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. </br> o~o

2025 Subaru Impreza

18,647 KM

Details Description

$CALL

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2025 Subaru Impreza

RS - Certified - Low Mileage

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14534427.826373910?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25837

2025 Subaru Impreza

RS - Certified - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-3840

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
18,647KM
VIN JF1GUHJC3S8310549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SAPPHIRE BLUE P
  • Interior Colour Black w/Red Accents, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage!

This 2025 Subaru Impreza shines in the compact car segment, with a striking exterior design and superior driving dynamics. This 2025 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Nepean.

Raising the bar in the compact hatch segment, this 2025 Impreza evokes Subaru's ethos of uncompromised quality, safety and all-round versatility. Sporting a bold front fascia and aggressive body lines, the overall athletic design is completed with a wide, low stance and a redesigned rear end for improved aerodynamics. The interior is dressed in premium quality soft-touch materials for a more upscale ambiance, with a dazzling infotainment screen and cutting-edge driver assistance technology. No matter what life throws at you, this class-leading performer is ever ready to go along for the ride.

This low mileage sedan has just 18,647 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Sapphire Blue P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Impreza's trim level is RS. This Impreza Sport-tech features inbuilt navigation, leather upholstery, a glass sunroof, a premium 10-speaker harman/kardon audio system, switchable drive modes, a heated steering wheel, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection, Subaru STARLINK, and front fog lamps. Also standard include proximity keyless entry, heated front seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Additional features include LED lights, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and a rearview camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/



The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa.
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Subaru

4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-823-3840

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Myers Automotive Group

613-823-3840

2025 Subaru Impreza