$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Subaru Outback
Premier XT - Leather Seats
2025 Subaru Outback
Premier XT - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3840
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,809KM
VIN 4S4BTHPD1S3206531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White P
- Interior Colour Black, Genuine Nappa Leather Upholstery
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AP0171
- Mileage 26,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Whether you mean to take the highway or the byway, this 2025 Subaru Outback is ready for you. This 2025 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2025 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2025 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 26,809 km. It's Crystal White P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Premier XT. This trim steps things up with ventilated heated Nappa leather seats, a 12-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, a sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, wireless charging for mobile devices, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and pre-collision braking assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Whether you mean to take the highway or the byway, this 2025 Subaru Outback is ready for you. This 2025 Subaru Outback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2025 Subaru Outback was made for the adventurer in all of us. Whether you want a better daily drive, or just the perfect backcountry camping spot, this SUV alternative is fit for the road. With impressive infotainment systems, rugged and sophisticated capability, and aggressive styling, the 2025 Subaru Outback is the perfect all-around ride for those that want a little more out of there weekend. This SUV has 26,809 km. It's Crystal White P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Outback's trim level is Premier XT. This trim steps things up with ventilated heated Nappa leather seats, a 12-speaker Harman/Kardon audio system, a sunroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, wireless charging for mobile devices, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and pre-collision braking assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhavensubaru.ca/quick-approval/
The Myers name has been synonymous with first-rate automotive service and products for over 80 years in Ottawa; we are happy to welcome you here to Myers Barrhaven Subaru the unbeatable Subaru dealer in Ottawa and the National Capital Region. Serving drivers as the premier Subaru dealership near Kanata, Orléans, Gatineau, QC and Vanier region, we offer a wide range of new and used offerings from Subaru. If youre in the market for a full range of Subaru cars and Subaru SUVs for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Roof Rack
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
Lane Centring Assist
Mechanical
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
190 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16 Valve 4-Cyl Turbo DI Boxer -inc: Horizontally opposed, intercooler, electronic throttle control and Variable Valve Timing (VVT)
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid and roof mount antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
12 Speakers
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission: High-Torque Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill start assist, X-MODE, hill descent control, gear position display, lock-up torque converter, CVT oil cooler, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls and transmission shift lock
Wheels: 18" x 7" 10-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy -inc: 2-tone machined finish
5027# Gvwr 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Kia Forte GT-Line - Cooled Seats - Sunroof 42,096 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 66,117 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS 51,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Subaru
4151 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3840
2025 Subaru Outback