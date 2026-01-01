$73,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Hybrid 4WD - Sunroof - JBL Audio
2025 Toyota 4Runner
Hybrid 4WD - Sunroof - JBL Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$73,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,361KM
VIN JTEVB5BR6S5008050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, JBL Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
A bonafide off-road icon, this 2025 Toyota 4Runner is a force to be reckoned with. This 2025 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For decades, 4Runners have earned the reputation of being celebrated off-road icons, thanks to their solid reliability and robust engineering. This 2025 4Runner also doubles as a great family SUV, with more than enough space and creature comforts to take you and yours on an extended weekend getaway, or even everyday urban runs. Whether rain or shine, you can rest assured that this Toyota 4Runner will deliver.
This SUV has 37,361 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 326HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is Hybrid 4WD. Standard features include a sunroof, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 3rd row seats, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, a power liftgate, smart device remote engine start, and a 14-inch Toyota Multimedia screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot monitoring, collision mitigation, pre-collision system, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, JBL Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Radar Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $548.52 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
A bonafide off-road icon, this 2025 Toyota 4Runner is a force to be reckoned with. This 2025 Toyota 4Runner is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
For decades, 4Runners have earned the reputation of being celebrated off-road icons, thanks to their solid reliability and robust engineering. This 2025 4Runner also doubles as a great family SUV, with more than enough space and creature comforts to take you and yours on an extended weekend getaway, or even everyday urban runs. Whether rain or shine, you can rest assured that this Toyota 4Runner will deliver.
This SUV has 37,361 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 326HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 4Runner's trim level is Hybrid 4WD. Standard features include a sunroof, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, 3rd row seats, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, a power liftgate, smart device remote engine start, and a 14-inch Toyota Multimedia screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot monitoring, collision mitigation, pre-collision system, and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, JBL Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Radar Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $548.52 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels w/Locks
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Grille w/Body-Coloured Bar
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Power Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
5 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Auto Locking Hubs
72 L Fuel Tank
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3 Skid Plates
72-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery 1.87 kWh Capacity
Engine: i-FORCE Max 2.4L Turbo L4 Hybrid
Standard Suspension -inc: independent double wishbone front suspension, rear coil springs and Bilstein shock absorbers
6505# Gvwr 542.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
14 Speakers
Additional Features
JBL Audio
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radar Cruise Control
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Nissan Sentra SV - $143 B/W 78,021 KM $19,798 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet Equinox LT - $192 B/W 78,028 KM $26,698 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate - $296 B/W 44,571 KM $39,898 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$73,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2025 Toyota 4Runner