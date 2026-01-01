$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2025 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE AWD - Heated Seats
2025 Toyota Corolla
Hybrid LE AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,260KM
VIN JTDBCMFE0S3072716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay!
Engineered to last, this 2025 Toyota Corolla is a great option for shoppers in the compact sedan segment. This 2025 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With a distinctive design, robust engineering and all-round practicality, this 2025 Corolla is a popular choice for shoppers who prioritize safety and style. A well-built interior with amazing standard technology ensures that this sedan withstands the day-to-day activities of an urban commute. A roomy cabin with comfortable ride quality ensures that occupants enjoy a smooth journey, both in the city and the highway. This sedan has 50,260 km. It's Midnight Black Metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla's trim level is Hybrid LE AWD. This Corolla Hybrid LE is amazing on efficiency and boasts several features like heated front seats, automatic climate control, sleek Bi-LED headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, next gen USB 2.0 audio ports, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a handy rear view camera. Additional features include blind spot detection, remote keyless entry, Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with lane steering assist, power adjustable heated mirrors and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $222.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2025 Toyota Corolla