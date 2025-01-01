$32,081+ taxes & licensing
2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$32,081
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90KM
VIN 3VWEX7BU0SM082416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Grigio/Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0242
- Mileage 90 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Wireless Charing, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, SiriusXM!
The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta adapts smoothly from urban commutes to longer drives thanks to its versatile usability and thoughtful build. This 2025 Volkswagen Jetta is for sale today in Nepean.
From the outside, the Jetta showcases elegant proportions, clean styling details and a poised stance that convey sophistication in a compact form. Inside, the cabin features quality materials, intuitive connectivity and seating designed for both comfort and engagement. With its refined character, thoughtful features and Volkswagens commitment to engineering excellence, the Jetta delivers a sedan experience thats well suited for everyday life.This low mileage sedan has just 90 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. Standard features include wireless charging for mobile devices, adaptive cruise control and remote engine start, along with heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, front and rear collision mitigation and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wireless Charing, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Siriusxm, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included) Tracker System
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.87 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Regenerative Alternator
48.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5 TSI 158 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver seat and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Wireless Charing
2025 Volkswagen Jetta