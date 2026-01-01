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2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250
CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X1529
- Mileage 53,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the striking elegance of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, wrapped in a pristine white exterior that complements its dynamic all-wheel drive system and automatic transmission. This sedan is crafted for those who value superior handling and a seamless driving experience. The CLA 250's exterior is enhanced with alloy wheels that offer a strong road presence. Step inside to discover a sophisticated interior with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts, ensuring comfort and luxury on every drive. Embrace the convenience of features like keyless entry, power seats, and power windows, while enjoying fresh air through the sunroof or moonroof. Stay connected with advanced technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with brake assist, lane assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features that add peace of mind to your travels. This is the ideal sedan for those who desire a blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your driving experience; contact Kia On Hunt Club today for more information and to schedule your test drive.
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