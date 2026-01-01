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Experience the striking elegance of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, wrapped in a pristine white exterior that complements its dynamic all-wheel drive system and automatic transmission. This sedan is crafted for those who value superior handling and a seamless driving experience. The CLA 250s exterior is enhanced with alloy wheels that offer a strong road presence. Step inside to discover a sophisticated interior with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts, ensuring comfort and luxury on every drive. Embrace the convenience of features like keyless entry, power seats, and power windows, while enjoying fresh air through the sunroof or moonroof. Stay connected with advanced technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with brake assist, lane assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features that add peace of mind to your travels. This is the ideal sedan for those who desire a blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Dont miss the opportunity to elevate your driving experience; contact Kia On Hunt Club today for more information and to schedule your test drive.

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

53,366 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

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14519485

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

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Used
53,366KM
VIN W1K5J4HB9TN576893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X1529
  • Mileage 53,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the striking elegance of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe, wrapped in a pristine white exterior that complements its dynamic all-wheel drive system and automatic transmission. This sedan is crafted for those who value superior handling and a seamless driving experience. The CLA 250's exterior is enhanced with alloy wheels that offer a strong road presence. Step inside to discover a sophisticated interior with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts, ensuring comfort and luxury on every drive. Embrace the convenience of features like keyless entry, power seats, and power windows, while enjoying fresh air through the sunroof or moonroof. Stay connected with advanced technology, including a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Safety is paramount with brake assist, lane assist, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features that add peace of mind to your travels. This is the ideal sedan for those who desire a blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your driving experience; contact Kia On Hunt Club today for more information and to schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel tank capacity: 51.0L
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Curb weight: 1,630kg (3,594lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 6
Tailpipe finisher: polished
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8)
Exterior height: 1,427mm (56.2)
Rear legroom: 861mm (33.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,830mm (72.0)
Front headroom: 1,023mm (40.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear headroom: 908mm (35.7)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.0mm x 92.0mm (3.27 x 3.62)
Drive type: 4MATIC
Rear tires: 225/45HR18.0
Front tires: 225/45HR18.0
Power moonroof: Panoramic
Appearance: digital/analog
Emergency communication system: eCall Emergency System
Premium audio system: MBUX
Transmission: 8 speed automatic with auto-shift
Exterior length: 4,688mm (184.6)
Hybrid electric powertrain type: MHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicle)
Seat Upholstery: leatherette ARTICO
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/130,000km
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 48
Powertrain number of motors: 1
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Blind spot: Active Blind Spot Assist active
Forward collision: Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking mitigation
Wheelbase: 2,729mm (107.4)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 440 L (16 cu.ft.)
Internet access capable: Mercedes me connect
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Mercedes me connect Concierge
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 440 L (16 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Horsepower: 221hp @ 5,500RPM
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/130,000km
Electric motor horsepower: 13hp @ RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

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613-688-6000

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Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250