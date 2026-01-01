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2026 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline - Sunroof - Navigation
2026 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
7,919KM
VIN 1V2BN2CA4TC530158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,919 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas comes equipped with advanced safety and driver-assist features engineered to keep you secure and in control. This 2026 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
From the outside, the Atlas features a rugged stance, refined bodywork and modern lighting that give it bold SUV appeal. Inside, the cabin offers generous space across all three rows, intuitive connectivity and seating designed for both passengers and cargo. With its spacious utility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to quality, the Atlas delivers a well-rounded choice for drivers seeking practicality without compromise.
This low mileage SUV has just 7,919 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline. This trim rewards you with a panoramic sunroof, an aerial view camera system, and a 10-speaker harman/kardon audio system. Other standard features include ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Car-Net 4G LTE, remote engine start, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 12-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas comes equipped with advanced safety and driver-assist features engineered to keep you secure and in control. This 2026 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
From the outside, the Atlas features a rugged stance, refined bodywork and modern lighting that give it bold SUV appeal. Inside, the cabin offers generous space across all three rows, intuitive connectivity and seating designed for both passengers and cargo. With its spacious utility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to quality, the Atlas delivers a well-rounded choice for drivers seeking practicality without compromise.
This low mileage SUV has just 7,919 km. It's Deep Black Pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 269HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Atlas's trim level is Highline. This trim rewards you with a panoramic sunroof, an aerial view camera system, and a 10-speaker harman/kardon audio system. Other standard features include ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, Car-Net 4G LTE, remote engine start, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a 12-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision mitigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, 360 Camera, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/financing-request/
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open & Easy Close Proximity Cargo Access
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Rear Carpet Floor Trim
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
73.9 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic 4MOTION -inc: shift paddles, eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Blind Spot Alert Blind Spot
Media / Nav / Comm
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
BLIND SPOT ALERT
360 Camera
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
TIRES: 255/50R20 105T ALL-SEASON
5930# Gvwr 500.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Power 1-Touch Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
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$59,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2026 Volkswagen Atlas