$3,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-662-1063
2007 Lincoln Town Car
Signature Limited LEATHER - SUNROOF - 4.6 V8
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10622022
- Stock #: 22050B
- VIN: 1lnhm82w47y611017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 22050B
- Mileage 390,825 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2007 Lincoln Town Car Limited has just arrived with leather, heated seats, sunroof, rear backup sensors, 4.6L V8 and it drives like a dream, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your viewing !!
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.