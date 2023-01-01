Menu
2007 Lincoln Town Car

390,825 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

Signature Limited LEATHER - SUNROOF - 4.6 V8

Location

390,825KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10622022
  • Stock #: 22050B
  • VIN: 1lnhm82w47y611017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 390,825 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2007 Lincoln Town Car Limited has just arrived with leather, heated seats, sunroof, rear backup sensors, 4.6L V8 and it drives like a dream, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your viewing !!

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

