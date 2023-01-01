2007 Lincoln Town Car

$3,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 0 , 8 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10622022

10622022 Stock #: 22050B

22050B VIN: 1lnhm82w47y611017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 22050B

Mileage 390,825 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.