2010 Buick Enclave

234,026 KM

Details Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2010 Buick Enclave

2010 Buick Enclave

CXL

2010 Buick Enclave

CXL

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

234,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176438
  • Stock #: 22146B
  • VIN: 5GALRCED6AJ119636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22146B
  • Mileage 234,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

