359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
This pristine Caravan sxt plus has just arrived on trade with low kms, it is well equipped with backup camera, bluetooth, rear DVD entertainment, full stow n go seating, power windows in all 3 rows, brakes and tires just recently done by previous owner, very well maintained van, please email or call to book your test drive !! Another hand picked Pre-Owned car here at Jerry Pfeil Chrysler. You have to come see this car!!! Why purchase your next pre-owned vehicle from Jerry Pfeil Chrysler? We'll give you 7 reasons why: - Don't pay for 90 days! **oac** - Complimentary Carfax reports! - Best in class reconditioning process! - Factory trained technicians! - All in pricing so NO hidden fees! - Market based pricing which means you NEVER overpay! - Financing available from rates as low as 3.99%! **oac** Stop in today to see what all the buzz is about! Jerry Pfeil Chrysler wants to make your car buying experience easy, transparent, and hassle free by providing you with the best customer service! We have a great selection of used cars for you to choose from! Whether you need a small compact car to get around the city, 7 passenger SUVs for the whole family, or a pickup truck for the weekend warriors! GOOD Credit? BAD Credit? NO PROBLEM! ALL credit situations welcome! We offer financing to everyone in all different types of credit situations! Zero down available, better then bank financing rates! Thank you from the entire team here at Jerry Pfeil Chrysler!
