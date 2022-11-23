Menu
2016 Ford F-150

175,096 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 V8 - PANO ROOF - NAV - CLEAN

2016 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 V8 - PANO ROOF - NAV - CLEAN

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9354772
  Stock #: 01076PA
  VIN: 1FTEW1EF1GFD23102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 01076PA
  • Mileage 175,096 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful F-150 has just landed with a 5.0L V8, Navigation, backup camera, remote start, heated seats, panoramic sunroof, bluetooth, tonneau cover, custom side exhaust, only one previous owner, clean carfax with no accidents, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

