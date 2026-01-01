2016 Nissan Rogue

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<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Carfax history report available with every vehicle!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><em><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>The Vehicles History is no mystery!</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg<br>New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at <strong>Expressway</strong>.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Purchasing a used vehicle from <strong>Expressway </strong>is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited<br><br>All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:</span></p><p><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 12pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Remaining Factory Warranty:</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>*Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.</span></li></ul><p><br><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 13.5pt; line-height: normal; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Warranty:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Finance:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Call Expressway for your quote today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>New Hamburg:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> <a href=tel:+15196623900><span style=color: #0563c1;>519*662*3900</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Stratford</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>: <a href=tel:+15192713900><span style=color: #0563c1;>519*271*3900</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>or visit us online at: <a href=https://www.expresswayford.com/><span style=color: #0563c1;>www.expresswayford.com</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 8pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 8pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions</span></p>

2016 Nissan Rogue

151,924 KM

Details Description Features

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV, AWD, LOCAL TRADE, CLOTH, 1.5L, AS TRADED

Watch This Vehicle
14455546

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV, AWD, LOCAL TRADE, CLOTH, 1.5L, AS TRADED

Location

Expressway Lincoln

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

(519) 662-3900

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Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
151,924KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV4GC820034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax history report available with every vehicle!

 

The Vehicles History is no mystery!

 

2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg
New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.

 

That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at Expressway.

 

Purchasing a used vehicle from Expressway is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.

 

Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited

All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:



  • Remaining Factory Warranty:




  • If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.




  • 30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)




  • 6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.




  • *Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.



Warranty: We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.

 

Finance: At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible

 

Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!

 

Call Expressway for your quote today!

 

New Hamburg: 519*662*3900

 

Stratford: 519*271*3900

 

or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com

 

**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**

 

We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!

 

**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).

 

** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Ford Lincoln

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

Call Dealer

(519) 662-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 662-3900

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$8,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Expressway Lincoln

(519) 662-3900

2016 Nissan Rogue