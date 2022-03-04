Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

104,859 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT l TRUE NORTH l UPGRADED WHEELS l

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT l TRUE NORTH l UPGRADED WHEELS l

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,859KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8619881
  • Stock #: 22032B
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC0HZ127118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,859 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED MORE PICTURES AND INFO TO COME !!

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

