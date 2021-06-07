Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

124,941 KM

Details Description

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT l LEATHER l NAV l POWER DOORS

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT l LEATHER l NAV l POWER DOORS

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

124,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7195457
  • Stock #: 20078A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR781173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,941 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful one owner GT Caravan has just arrived, originally bought and sold here. This Caravan is very well equipped with leather, heated seats, Navigation, backup camera, rear DVD entertainment, power sliding doors, power tailgate, remote start, brand new rear brakes, new front tires, clean carfax and much more, please email or call to book your test drive !! Another hand picked Pre-Owned car here at Jerry Pfeil Chrysler. You have to come see this car!!! Why purchase your next pre-owned vehicle from Jerry Pfeil Chrysler? We'll give you 7 reasons why: - Don't pay for 90 days! **oac** - Complimentary Carfax reports! - Best in class reconditioning process! - Factory trained technicians! - All in pricing so NO hidden fees! - Market based pricing which means you NEVER overpay! - Financing available from rates as low as 3.99%! **oac** Stop in today to see what all the buzz is about! Jerry Pfeil Chrysler wants to make your car buying experience easy, transparent, and hassle free by providing you with the best customer service! We have a great selection of used cars for you to choose from! Whether you need a small compact car to get around the city, 7 passenger SUVs for the whole family, or a pickup truck for the weekend warriors! GOOD Credit? BAD Credit? NO PROBLEM! ALL credit situations welcome! We offer financing to everyone in all different types of credit situations! Zero down available, better then bank financing rates! Thank you from the entire team here at Jerry Pfeil Chrysler!

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

