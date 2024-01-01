$19,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad AWD - SUNROOF - 7 PASSENGER
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
$19,999
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 23054A
- Mileage 122,451 KM
This beautiful 2017 Journey Crossroad All Wheel Drive has just arrived with 7 passenger seating, full leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, sunroof, backup camera, Navigation, WeatherTech Floor mats and trunk liner, clean carfax with no accidents, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!
