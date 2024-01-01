Menu
This beautiful 2017 Journey Crossroad All Wheel Drive has just arrived with 7 passenger seating, full leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, sunroof, backup camera, Navigation, WeatherTech Floor mats and trunk liner, clean carfax with no accidents, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

2017 Dodge Journey

122,451 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD - SUNROOF - 7 PASSENGER

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad AWD - SUNROOF - 7 PASSENGER

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

122,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3c4pddgg8ht512083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23054A
  • Mileage 122,451 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2017 Journey Crossroad All Wheel Drive has just arrived with 7 passenger seating, full leather interior, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, sunroof, backup camera, Navigation, WeatherTech Floor mats and trunk liner, clean carfax with no accidents, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2017 Dodge Journey