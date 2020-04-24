Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

519-662-3900

  1. 4899396
  2. 4899396
  3. 4899396
  4. 4899396
  5. 4899396
  6. 4899396
  7. 4899396
  8. 4899396
  9. 4899396
  10. 4899396
  11. 4899396
  12. 4899396
  13. 4899396
  14. 4899396
  15. 4899396
  16. 4899396
  17. 4899396
Contact Seller

$18,884

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,013KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4899396
  • Stock #: 6884
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD4HUB68741
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One Owner super clean we know the history! just the price plus tax and licensing. Carfax history report with every vehicle! Expressway Ford is family-owned dealerships have been serving Stratford and the Kitchener Waterloo Region for over 35 years. We have a friendly and committed team of staff with many years of experience to help you with every automotive need. We offer a range of high quality new and pre-owned vehicles in various brands and price ranges. We have built this business on lifelong customer relationships and we hope to have you as part of the family. Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway Ford in New Hamburg and Stratford Location. This vehicle may be eligible for Ford CPO, ask about upgrading this vehicle to the Ford certified pre-owned program. To get 20000 km /12 months extended warranty!!Finance with Ford Starting @ 1.9% FORD CERTIFIED vehicle will go through a 172pt inspection, get a fresh oil change and new wiper blades. The vehicle is Car proof clean and comes with a complementary full tank of gas, PLUS a 3-month Sirius Radio trial subscription! *BONUS* Up to 4 years from warranty-start date or 80,000 km's PREMIUM CARE warranty with Roadside Assistance included! As a Bigger Bonus First time car buyers may receive another $500 from Ford of Canada on any purchase of a Ford Certified Pre-owned vehicle (CPO) towards the purchase or a cheque back from Ford, Not only does the Ford Certified Pre-Owned Program include one of the most rigorous inspection processes in the industry, every Certified Pre-Owned Ford vehicle is backed by a 12-month, 20,000 KM - Comprehensive Limited Warranty* covering more than 1000 components, including engine, transmission and more. Plus, wherever you roam, we've got you covered with available Rental Car reimbursement and our 24-Hour Roadside Assistance** Program with Destination Assistance. Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles can only be purchased at a Ford dealership. After all, where else will you find the skilled people and factory parts needed to recondition your Certified Pre-Owned Ford to the highest standard possible!! Call Expressway Ford for your quote today! New Hamburg: 519-662-3900 Stratford: 519-271-3900 or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com Please call before coming to ensure availability.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Expressway Motors Ltd.

2017 Ford Fusion SE
 37,091 KM
$16,884 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 44,432 KM
$29,884 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 8,877 KM
$44,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-662-XXXX

(click to show)

519-662-3900

Send A Message