2017 Ford Escape

114,145 KM

$15,444

+ tax & licensing
$15,444

+ taxes & licensing

Expressway Motors Ltd.

519-662-3900

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

519-662-3900

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$15,444

+ taxes & licensing

114,145KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6425591
  Stock #: 20-591A
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD0HUF09228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20-591A
  • Mileage 114,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Car Fax no accidents, Local Trade , Excellent Condition,One Owner super clean we know the history! just the price plus tax and licensing. Carfax history report available with every vehicle! The Vehicles History is no mystery! That?s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at Expressway Ford. Purchasing a used vehicle from Expressway Ford is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you?re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you. All used vehicles must meet or exceed ministry safety standards to qualify for Expressway Basic Safety (EBS). All EBS used vehicles will receive an 80-point inspection from a Ford certified technician, with a fresh oil and filter change. Expressway Ford will also throw a free Car Proof report of the vehicle free of charge to sweeten the deal and further guarantee the vehicles history is no mystery. From date of vehicle pick up, your vehicle has a 30day or 500km MTO Safety Standards Expressway Guarantee on all safety related component failures that occur with a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at an Expressway Motors Ltd location. Also included with every EBS used vehicle is a 6months or 6000kms Powertrain PLUS Expressway Guarantee with a $200 deductible that covers Engine, Transmission and Driveline, Steering and Suspension components, excludes minor leaks (drips and seepage). Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway Ford in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations! Call Expressway Ford for your quote today! New Hamburg: 519-662-3900 Stratford: 519-271-3900 or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com **ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**

Vehicle Features

Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,CD Player,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Saf...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

