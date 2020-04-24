Menu
2017 Ford Focus

SEL

2017 Ford Focus

SEL

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

519-662-3900

$15,884

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,956KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4899402
  • Stock #: 6886
  • VIN: 1FADP3H20HL250195
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4dr Sdn SEL

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Driver Restriction Features

Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

