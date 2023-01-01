Menu
2017 RAM 1500

54,241 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286730
  • Stock #: 01105PA
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT3HS514906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,241 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice Ram Sport! Well cared for local truck with only 54,241 original kms. Shows nice with lift, Falken A/T's on Fuel Alloys and bright white paint. Alpine Sound. Power heated/vented leather seats. Sunroof and tonneau cover.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

