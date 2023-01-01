Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 2 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10286730

10286730 Stock #: 01105PA

01105PA VIN: 1C6RR7HT3HS514906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 54,241 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.