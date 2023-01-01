$CALL+ tax & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-662-1063
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
54,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10286730
- Stock #: 01105PA
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT3HS514906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,241 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice Ram Sport! Well cared for local truck with only 54,241 original kms. Shows nice with lift, Falken A/T's on Fuel Alloys and bright white paint. Alpine Sound. Power heated/vented leather seats. Sunroof and tonneau cover.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
