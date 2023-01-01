$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-662-1063
2017 RAM 1500
ST EXPRESS - HEMI - TONNEAU COVER
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9957401
- Stock #: 01089PA
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT4HG783559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 01089PA
- Mileage 109,525 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Ram 1500 Express has just arrived with our 5.7 HEMI, 6 speed automatic, front row bench seat, bluetooth connectivity, side steps, trailer brake controller, spray in bedliner, heard folding tonneau cover, clean carfax, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.