2017 RAM 1500

109,525 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

ST EXPRESS - HEMI - TONNEAU COVER

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9957401
  • Stock #: 01089PA
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT4HG783559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 01089PA
  • Mileage 109,525 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Ram 1500 Express has just arrived with our 5.7 HEMI, 6 speed automatic, front row bench seat, bluetooth connectivity, side steps, trailer brake controller, spray in bedliner, heard folding tonneau cover, clean carfax, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

