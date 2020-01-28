Menu
2018 Chrysler 300

S, NAV, Pano Roof, Loaded !

2018 Chrysler 300

S, NAV, Pano Roof, Loaded !

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Sale Price

$27,897

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,663KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599792
  • Stock #: 01003P
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG1JH239871
Exterior Colour
Billet Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This beautiful 300 S has all of the luxury you would expect from such a nice Chrysler vehicle. Luxurious heated leather seats, panoramic roof, gorgeous 20' rims and Navigation built in from the factory. This former daily rental is mint with NO previous Accidents. We have just reduced this vehicle to clear, take advantage of the price reduction and drive a great buy!

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • GPS Navigation
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Traction Control System
Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Trim
  • Body-colour fascias
Additional Features
  • Analog Gauges
  • Body-colour rear spoiler
  • HD Radio
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SIRIUSXM Traffic
  • Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • 8.4' Touchscreen
  • Body-Colour Fascia Applique
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
  • Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
  • For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
  • Google Android Auto
  • 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial
  • 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
  • SiriusXM Travel Link
  • 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription
  • USB Mobile Projection
  • Apple CarPlay Capable
  • 300S Grille w/Black Chrome Surround
  • S Model Appearance Package
  • Lower Grille Close-Out Panels
  • Unique LED Fog Lamps

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

