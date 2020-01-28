2018 Chrysler 300

This beautiful 300 S has all of the luxury you would expect from such a nice Chrysler vehicle. Luxurious heated leather seats, panoramic roof, gorgeous 20' rims and Navigation built in from the factory. This former daily rental is mint with NO previous Accidents. We have just reduced this vehicle to clear, take advantage of the price reduction and drive a great buy!
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- tinted windows
- Convenience
-
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- GPS Navigation
- Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Traction Control System
- Seating
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Analog Gauges
- Body-colour rear spoiler
- HD Radio
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SIRIUSXM Traffic
- Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command
- GPS Antenna Input
- 8.4' Touchscreen
- Body-Colour Fascia Applique
- Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
- Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
- For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
- Google Android Auto
- 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial
- 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
- SiriusXM Travel Link
- 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription
- USB Mobile Projection
- Apple CarPlay Capable
- 300S Grille w/Black Chrome Surround
- S Model Appearance Package
- Lower Grille Close-Out Panels
- Unique LED Fog Lamps
