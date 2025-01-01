Menu
Just arrived, beautiful Durango SRT with super low kms!!

2018 Dodge Durango

69,152 KM

2018 Dodge Durango

SRT, LOW KMS!!

2018 Dodge Durango

SRT, LOW KMS!!

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
69,152KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJGJ7JC395117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived, beautiful Durango SRT with super low kms!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

