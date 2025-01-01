Menu
This AWD Journey has been very well maintained, Tires only have 1 season on them, 7 passenger seating, 8.4 touchscreen, rear heat and A/C , clean carfax.

2018 Dodge Journey

155,849 KM

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT Excellent shape, AWD, 7 Passenger

12649686

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT Excellent shape, AWD, 7 Passenger

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
155,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDCG3JT531006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,849 KM

Vehicle Description

This AWD Journey has been very well maintained, Tires only have 1 season on them, 7 passenger seating, 8.4" touchscreen, rear heat and A/C , clean carfax.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

