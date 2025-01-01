$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Journey
SXT Excellent shape, AWD, 7 Passenger
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
155,849KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDCG3JT531006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,849 KM
Vehicle Description
This AWD Journey has been very well maintained, Tires only have 1 season on them, 7 passenger seating, 8.4" touchscreen, rear heat and A/C , clean carfax.
plus tax and lic
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
