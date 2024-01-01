Menu
Embark on a journey of exploration and luxury with the 2018 Ford Explorer Limited, now available for a thrilling test drive at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This exceptional SUV combines versatility, advanced technology, and refined comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an elevated driving experience. <br><br> The exterior of the Ford Explorer Limited exudes a commanding presence with its bold grille, sleek lines, and distinctive design. The Limited trim adds a touch of sophistication with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents, and LED lighting. <br><br> Step inside and youll discover a haven of comfort and convenience. The Explorer Limited features premium materials, leather-trimmed seats, and a thoughtfully designed cabin that caters to both driver and passengers. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, ensures seamless connectivity, navigation, and entertainment options. <br><br> Under the hood, the 2018 Ford Explorer Limited delivers a powerful and capable performance. The robust engine provides ample power for both city cruising and highway driving, while the well-tuned suspension and responsive steering offer a smooth and controlled ride. The Explorers versatile interior and ample cargo space make it an ideal companion for families and those with an active lifestyle. <br><br> Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2018 Ford Explorer Limited firsthand by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of this remarkable SUV. <br><br>

2018 Ford Explorer

95,767 KM

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather - Pano Roof - Nav

2018 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather - Pano Roof - Nav

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

95,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F84JGB61029

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,767 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player
Navigation System

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-XXXX

519-662-1063

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2018 Ford Explorer