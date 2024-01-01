$32,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather - Pano Roof - Nav
2018 Ford Explorer
Limited - Leather - Pano Roof - Nav
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
95,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F84JGB61029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 95,767 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on a journey of exploration and luxury with the 2018 Ford Explorer Limited, now available for a thrilling test drive at Jerry Pfeil Mazda. This exceptional SUV combines versatility, advanced technology, and refined comfort, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an elevated driving experience.
The exterior of the Ford Explorer Limited exudes a commanding presence with its bold grille, sleek lines, and distinctive design. The Limited trim adds a touch of sophistication with features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, chrome accents, and LED lighting.
Step inside and you'll discover a haven of comfort and convenience. The Explorer Limited features premium materials, leather-trimmed seats, and a thoughtfully designed cabin that caters to both driver and passengers. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system, complete with a touchscreen display, ensures seamless connectivity, navigation, and entertainment options.
Under the hood, the 2018 Ford Explorer Limited delivers a powerful and capable performance. The robust engine provides ample power for both city cruising and highway driving, while the well-tuned suspension and responsive steering offer a smooth and controlled ride. The Explorer's versatile interior and ample cargo space make it an ideal companion for families and those with an active lifestyle.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda invites you to experience the 2018 Ford Explorer Limited firsthand by scheduling a test drive. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to showcase the features and capabilities of this remarkable SUV.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
2018 Ford Explorer