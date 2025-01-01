$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
131,824KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3gtu2mec2jg131868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24040AA
- Mileage 131,824 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
