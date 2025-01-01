Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

131,824 KM

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

12940712

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
131,824KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3gtu2mec2jg131868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24040AA
  • Mileage 131,824 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-504-4569

