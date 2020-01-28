2018 Jeep Wrangler

PRICE DROP ALERT!! JUST REDUCED TO CLEAR, TIME TO JUMP ON THIS ONE BEFORE ITS GONE! Beautiful Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited with the Altitude Package! NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER, FULLY LOADED ONE OWNER JEEP. Customer Preferred Package 24L Altitude Package Diesel Grey accent stitching Liquid Titanium accents Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK decal 18x7.5-inch High-Gloss Black polished wheels Body-colour grille with Black accents Gloss Black rear fascia applique Hood with power bulge Leather-faced bucket seats Millenium fabric sport bar cover Black Mopar fuel-filler door Body-colour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop Driver height adjuster seat Freedom panel storage bag Front heated seats Black Mopar taillamp guards Mopar grab handles Rear window defroster Rear window wiper with washer SiriusXM satellite radio

Safety Hill Descent Control Media / Nav / Comm GPS Navigation Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Driver Height Adjuster Seat Convenience Front Seat Back Map Pockets

Additional Features Dual Top Group

Tip Start

Call 888-539-7474

Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic

Remote USB Port

Connectivity Group

Front heated seats

Audio input jack for mobile devices

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Leather-Faced Bucket Seats

Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth

6.5' Touchscreen

Black Sunrider Soft Top

1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available

Electronic Vehicle Information Centre

For SiriusXM Info

RADIO: 430 NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.