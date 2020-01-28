Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Sale Price

$43,544

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,050KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599801
  • Stock #: 01009P
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2JL819848
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

PRICE DROP ALERT!! JUST REDUCED TO CLEAR, TIME TO JUMP ON THIS ONE BEFORE ITS GONE! Beautiful Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited with the Altitude Package! NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER, FULLY LOADED ONE OWNER JEEP. Customer Preferred Package 24L Altitude Package Diesel Grey accent stitching Liquid Titanium accents Low-Gloss Black Wrangler JK decal 18x7.5-inch High-Gloss Black polished wheels Body-colour grille with Black accents Gloss Black rear fascia applique Hood with power bulge Leather-faced bucket seats Millenium fabric sport bar cover Black Mopar fuel-filler door Body-colour Jeep Freedom Top hardtop Driver height adjuster seat Freedom panel storage bag Front heated seats Black Mopar taillamp guards Mopar grab handles Rear window defroster Rear window wiper with washer SiriusXM satellite radio

Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • GPS Navigation
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seating
  • Driver Height Adjuster Seat
Convenience
  • Front Seat Back Map Pockets
Additional Features
  • Dual Top Group
  • Tip Start
  • Call 888-539-7474
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
  • Remote USB Port
  • Connectivity Group
  • Front heated seats
  • Audio input jack for mobile devices
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
  • Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
  • 6.5' Touchscreen
  • Black Sunrider Soft Top
  • 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
  • 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
  • Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
  • For SiriusXM Info
  • RADIO: 430 NAV

