Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

78,513 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Expressway Motors Ltd.

519-662-3900

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

EX Tech

Location

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

519-662-3900

  1. 9179386
  2. 9179386
  3. 9179386
  4. 9179386
  5. 9179386
  6. 9179386
  7. 9179386
  8. 9179386
  9. 9179386
  10. 9179386
  11. 9179386
  12. 9179386
  13. 9179386
  14. 9179386
  15. 9179386
  16. 9179386
  17. 9179386
  18. 9179386
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,513KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9179386
  • Stock #: 22-405A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC7J7359445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,513 KM

Vehicle Description

EX Tech AWD w/BlackCarfax history report available with every vehicle! The Vehicles History is no mystery! That?s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at Expressway Ford. Purchasing a used vehicle from Expressway Ford is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you?re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you. All used vehicles must meet or exceed ministry safety standards to qualify for Expressway Basic Safety (EBS). All EBS used vehicles will receive an 80-point inspection from a Ford certified technician, with a fresh oil and filter change. Expressway Ford will also throw a free Car Proof report of the vehicle free of charge to sweeten the deal and further guarantee the vehicles history is no mystery. From date of vehicle pick up, your vehicle has a 30day or 500km MTO Safety Standards Expressway Guarantee on all safety related component failures that occur with a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at an Expressway Motors Ltd location. Also included with every EBS used vehicle is a 6months or 6000kms Powertrain PLUS Expressway Guarantee with a $200 deductible that covers Engine, Transmission and Driveline, Steering and Suspension components, excludes minor leaks (drips and seepage). Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway Ford in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations! Call Expressway Ford for your quote today! New Hamburg: 519-662-3900 Stratford: 519-271-3900 or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com **ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Expressway Motors Ltd.

2018 Kia Sportage EX...
 78,513 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE
 60,690 KM
$15,699 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT
 66,858 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Expressway Motors Ltd.
Video Calls

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

Call Dealer

519-662-XXXX

(click to show)

519-662-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory