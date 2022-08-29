2018 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 5 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9179386

9179386 Stock #: 22-405A

22-405A VIN: KNDPNCAC7J7359445

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour black cherry

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,513 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.