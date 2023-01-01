Menu
2018 RAM 2500

107,108 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

Power Wagon

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10453755
  • Stock #: 21075AB
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ3JG307104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21075AB
  • Mileage 107,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

