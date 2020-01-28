Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chrysler 300

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

  1. 4599795
  2. 4599795
  3. 4599795
  4. 4599795
  5. 4599795
  6. 4599795
  7. 4599795
  8. 4599795
  9. 4599795
  10. 4599795
  11. 4599795
  12. 4599795
  13. 4599795
  14. 4599795
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$28,224

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,632KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4599795
  • Stock #: 01018P
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG4KH611982
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

PRICE DROP ALERT! JUST REDUCED TO CLEAR. What a beautiful Chrysler 300 Touring, with Heated Leather, Power Panoramic Roof, and factory 8.4 ' screen with Navigation. And this former daily rental is in mint shape and has NO Accidents. Drop in for a test drive , you will be glad you did.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tires: P225/60R18 BSW Touring
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Start System
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Polished Aluminum
  • Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
  • Leather-Faced Seats
  • Nappa Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
  • LED Fog Lamps
  • Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
  • Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
  • Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
  • 4 Wheel Independent Comfort Suspension
  • Touring-L Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 24,050 KM
$43,544 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart SXT
 46,446 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300 To...
 19,632 KM
$28,224 + tax & lic
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-662-XXXX

(click to show)

519-662-1063

Send A Message