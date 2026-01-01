Menu
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER GT Exterior Color: Pitch Black Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Nappa leather/Alcantarafaced front vented seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Hydraulic Brake Assist Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Electronic Roll Mitigation, 3.07 rear axle ratio, Automatic headlamps, Tire pressure monitoring system, Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer, Highspeed engine controller, Keyless Enter n Go with pushbutton start, Tire service kit, Super Track Pak, Performance 4wheel antilock disc brakes, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Remote start system, INTERIOR FEATURES: Leatherwrapped performance steering wheel, Steering wheelmounted shift control, Leatherwrapped shift knob, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, Uconnect 4 with 7inch display, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, Auto/Stick automatic transmission, Power 6way adjustable driver seat, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Power 4way driver lumbar adjust, Front illuminated cup holders, Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, Fog lamps, SRT front splitter, Functional hood scoop, 20x8inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels, 245/45ZR20 AllSeason Performance tires, OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment): Customer Preferred Package 21L, Dodge Performance Pages HD radio, 8.4inch touchscreen, Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display, Plus Group, Nappa leather/Alcantarafaced front vented seats, Front ventilated seats, Door trim panel with ambient lighting, Leatherfaced seats, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, 6 Alpine speakers, 276watt amplifier, Power tilt/telescoping steering column, 20x8inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels, Bright pedals, Blacktop Package, Gloss Black instrument panel cluster trim rings, Black grille with bezel, Challenger Blacktop grille badge, Black GT grille badge, Black rear spoiler, 20x8inch Black Noise aluminum wheels, Black fuelfiller door, Driver Convenience Group, Bodycolour, power, heated manual folding mirrors, High intensity discharge headlamps, BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection, Power sunroof, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, GPS navigation, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack.

2019 Dodge Challenger

100,308 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Challenger

GT

13520756

2019 Dodge Challenger

GT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,308KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZJG6KH627242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 26027AA
  • Mileage 100,308 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

