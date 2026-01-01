$25,495+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26027AA
- Mileage 100,308 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER GT
Exterior Color: Pitch Black
Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Nappa leather/Alcantarafaced front vented seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Advanced multistage front air bags, Supplemental side curtain air bags, Hydraulic Brake Assist Booster, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera,
Electronic Roll Mitigation, 3.07 rear axle ratio, Automatic headlamps, Tire pressure monitoring system, Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer, Highspeed engine controller,
Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Tire service kit,
Super Track Pak, Performance 4wheel antilock disc brakes,
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Remote start system,
INTERIOR FEATURES: Leatherwrapped performance steering wheel, Steering wheelmounted shift control, Leatherwrapped shift knob, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control,
Uconnect 4 with 7inch display, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, Auto/Stick automatic transmission, Power 6way adjustable driver seat,
Tilt/telescoping steering column, Power 4way driver lumbar adjust, Front illuminated cup holders, Rear 60/40 split folding bench seat, Fog lamps, SRT front splitter, Functional hood scoop, 20x8inch Granite Crystal aluminum wheels,
245/45ZR20 AllSeason Performance tires, OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment):
Customer Preferred Package 21L, Dodge Performance Pages
HD radio, 8.4inch touchscreen, Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display, Plus Group, Nappa leather/Alcantarafaced front vented seats, Front ventilated seats, Door trim panel with ambient lighting, Leatherfaced seats, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, 6 Alpine speakers, 276watt amplifier,
Power tilt/telescoping steering column, 20x8inch Satin Carbon aluminum wheels, Bright pedals, Blacktop Package, Gloss Black instrument panel cluster trim rings, Black grille with bezel,
Challenger Blacktop grille badge, Black GT grille badge,
Black rear spoiler, 20x8inch Black Noise aluminum wheels,
Black fuelfiller door, Driver Convenience Group, Bodycolour, power, heated manual folding mirrors, High intensity discharge headlamps, BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection, Power sunroof, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, GPS navigation, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack.
