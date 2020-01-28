Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

SCAT PACK 392 Daytona Edition!

2019 Dodge Charger

SCAT PACK 392 Daytona Edition!

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$64,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5,781KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599789
  • Stock #: 01011P
  • VIN: 2C3CDXGJ8KH545519
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

FCA Company Car.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • GPS Navigation
Additional Features
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Technology Group
  • Driver Convenience Group
  • Bright Pedals
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers
  • Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
  • Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
  • SIRIUSXM Traffic
  • Leather-Faced Seats
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Pirelli Brand Tires
  • Advanced Brake Assist
  • Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop
  • Black Brake Calipers
  • Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance
  • BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
  • Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse
  • Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
  • Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
  • Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors w/Memory
  • harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
  • harman/kardon Audio Group
  • Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats
  • Front Ventilated Seats
  • Second-Row Heated Seats
  • Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
  • Navigation & Travel Group
  • Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
  • Leather/Alcantara-Faced Front Vented Seats
  • Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings
  • 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
  • SiriusXM Travel Link
  • 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription
  • Integrated Centre Stack Radio
  • Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
  • Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot Monitor
  • DAYTONA EDITION
  • Dynamics Package
  • Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
  • Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
  • Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Low-Gloss Black Forged Aluminum
  • 392 Fender Decal
  • MOPAR Cold Air Intake System
  • Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps
  • Driver/Front Passenger Lower LED Lamps
  • Front Overhead LED Lighting
  • Brembo Fixed Front Caliper 6-Piston Brakes
  • Premium-Stitched Dash Panel
  • Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Black Forged Aluminum
  • Carbonite Interior Accents
  • Daytona Front Grille Badge
  • Daytona Instrument Panel Badge
  • Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler
  • Satin Black Vinyl Decals
  • 19 harman/kardon GreenEdge Speakers

