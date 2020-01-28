2019 Dodge Charger

FCA Company Car.
- Additional Features
- SURROUND SOUND
- Technology Group
- Driver Convenience Group
- Bright Pedals
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
- Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder
- SIRIUSXM Traffic
- Leather-Faced Seats
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Pirelli Brand Tires
- Advanced Brake Assist
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop
- Black Brake Calipers
- Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance
- BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
- Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
- Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
- Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse
- Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust
- Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats
- Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors w/Memory
- harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp
- harman/kardon Audio Group
- Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Second-Row Heated Seats
- Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory
- Navigation & Travel Group
- Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display
- Leather/Alcantara-Faced Front Vented Seats
- Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings
- 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription
- SiriusXM Travel Link
- 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription
- Integrated Centre Stack Radio
- Rear Illuminated Cup Holders
- Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot Monitor
- DAYTONA EDITION
- Dynamics Package
- Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
- Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
- Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Low-Gloss Black Forged Aluminum
- 392 Fender Decal
- MOPAR Cold Air Intake System
- Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps
- Driver/Front Passenger Lower LED Lamps
- Front Overhead LED Lighting
- Brembo Fixed Front Caliper 6-Piston Brakes
- Premium-Stitched Dash Panel
- Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Black Forged Aluminum
- Carbonite Interior Accents
- Daytona Front Grille Badge
- Daytona Instrument Panel Badge
- Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler
- Satin Black Vinyl Decals
- 19 harman/kardon GreenEdge Speakers
