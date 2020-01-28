2019 Dodge Charger

FCA Company Car.

Media / Nav / Comm GPS Navigation

Additional Features SURROUND SOUND

Technology Group

Driver Convenience Group

Bright Pedals

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror

Rear seat armrest w/storage cup holder

SIRIUSXM Traffic

Leather-Faced Seats

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Pirelli Brand Tires

Advanced Brake Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop

Black Brake Calipers

Tires: P275/40ZR20 AS Performance

BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist

Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps

Exterior Mirrors w/Auto-Adjust In Reverse

Power 4-Way Driver/Passenger Lumbar Adjust

Power Driver & Front Passenger Seats

Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors w/Memory

harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp

harman/kardon Audio Group

Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats

Front Ventilated Seats

Second-Row Heated Seats

Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory

Navigation & Travel Group

Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display

Leather/Alcantara-Faced Front Vented Seats

Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings

5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription

SiriusXM Travel Link

5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription

Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Rear Illuminated Cup Holders

Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot Monitor

DAYTONA EDITION

Dynamics Package

Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking

Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control

Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Low-Gloss Black Forged Aluminum

392 Fender Decal

MOPAR Cold Air Intake System

Bifunctional HID Projector Headlamps

Driver/Front Passenger Lower LED Lamps

Front Overhead LED Lighting

Brembo Fixed Front Caliper 6-Piston Brakes

Premium-Stitched Dash Panel

Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Black Forged Aluminum

Carbonite Interior Accents

Daytona Front Grille Badge

Daytona Instrument Panel Badge

Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler

Satin Black Vinyl Decals

19 harman/kardon GreenEdge Speakers

