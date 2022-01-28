$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8259177

8259177 Stock #: 21086A

21086A VIN: 1C6RR7KT0KS721690

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 82,569 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.