2020 Hino 338D-205

342,019 KM

Details

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hino 338D-205

Air Brake Auto

12857123

2020 Hino 338D-205

Air Brake Auto

Location

Expressway Lincoln

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

226-333-1605

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
342,019KM
VIN 2AYNF8JV9L3S10289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Hino1
  • Mileage 342,019 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2020 Hino 338D-205 Air Brake Auto for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2020 Hino 338D-205 Air Brake Auto 342,019 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Lincoln

Expressway Ford Lincoln

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

226-333-XXXX

226-333-1605

$59,999

Expressway Lincoln

226-333-1605

2020 Hino 338D-205