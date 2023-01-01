Menu
2022 Dodge Challenger

19,592 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2022 Dodge Challenger

2022 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

2022 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10286727
  Stock #: 23032A
  VIN: 2C3CDZFJ9NH163565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 23032A
  • Mileage 19,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Super Bee 392 WideBody, TorRed, Red interior, Technology Group, Adaptive Cruise, Harman Kardon Sound Group, Plus Group, Carbon & Suede interior package, Shaker Package, Uconnect w/Nav, Performance Spoiler, Red-Edged floor mats, Sunroof.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
MP3 Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

