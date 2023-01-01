$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-662-1063
2022 Dodge Challenger
2022 Dodge Challenger
Scat Pack 392
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
19,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10286727
- Stock #: 23032A
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ9NH163565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 23032A
- Mileage 19,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Super Bee 392 WideBody, TorRed, Red interior, Technology Group, Adaptive Cruise, Harman Kardon Sound Group, Plus Group, Carbon & Suede interior package, Shaker Package, Uconnect w/Nav, Performance Spoiler, Red-Edged floor mats, Sunroof.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5