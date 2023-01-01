$41,999+ tax & licensing
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT - CLEAN
Location
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10363818
- Stock #: 01118P
- VIN: 3C4NJDDBXNT215563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 698 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5