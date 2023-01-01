Menu
2022 Jeep Compass

698 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

Contact Seller
Trailhawk SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT - CLEAN

Location

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

698KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10363818
  • Stock #: 01118P
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDBXNT215563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 698 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

