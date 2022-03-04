Menu
2022 Jeep Wrangler

25 KM

Details Description

$73,398

+ tax & licensing
$73,398

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

519-662-1063

2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Rubicon

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

519-662-1063

$73,398

+ taxes & licensing

25KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8497084
  • Stock #: 22067A
  • VIN: 1C4JJXR64NW211188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

This BRAND NEW Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4XE has just arrived and it is fully loaded with leather, heated seats, Navigation, backup camera, bluetooth, power sky one touch roof, safety group, trailer tow package, remote start and much more, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

