2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited 4xe Rubicon
25KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8497084
- Stock #: 22067A
- VIN: 1C4JJXR64NW211188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
This BRAND NEW Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4XE has just arrived and it is fully loaded with leather, heated seats, Navigation, backup camera, bluetooth, power sky one touch roof, safety group, trailer tow package, remote start and much more, please call or text 519-662-1063 to book your test drive !!
