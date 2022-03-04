2022 Jeep Wrangler

$42,955 + taxes & licensing 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559689

8559689 Stock #: 22076A

22076A VIN: 1C4GJXAG0NW171741

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sting-Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 25 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.