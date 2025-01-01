$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Nissan Qashqai
AWD, SV, SUNROOF
2023 Nissan Qashqai
AWD, SV, SUNROOF
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW8PW108230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 00182PB
- Mileage 34,840 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof SUNROOF 30,065 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride SX Limited 91,223 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 3 ROW LUXURY!! 59,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-504-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-888-504-4569
2023 Nissan Qashqai