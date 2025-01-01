$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
SV Moonroof Sunroof, Heated seats, low kms
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
30,859KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB5PW201887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 01164P
- Mileage 30,859 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Nissan Rogue