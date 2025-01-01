Menu
2023 Nissan Rogue

30,859 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof Sunroof, Heated seats, low kms

12815272

2023 Nissan Rogue

SV Moonroof Sunroof, Heated seats, low kms

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,859KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3BB5PW201887

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Dark Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 01164P
  Mileage 30,859 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-504-4569

2023 Nissan Rogue