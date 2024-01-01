$55,173+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
519-662-1063
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,173
+ taxes & licensing
25KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG0RR142081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24029
- Mileage 25 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2022 RAM 1500 Rebel 60,778 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4X4 - LEATHER - PANO ROOF 97,514 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited PANO ROOF - NAV - CLEAN 117,797 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Call Dealer
519-662-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$55,173
+ taxes & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
519-662-1063
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan