2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Carfax history report available with every vehicle!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><em><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>The Vehicles History is no mystery!</span></em></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg<br>New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at <strong>Expressway</strong>.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Purchasing a used vehicle from <strong>Expressway </strong>is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited<br><br>All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:</span></p><p><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 12pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Remaining Factory Warranty:</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.</span></li></ul><p><br><br><br></p><ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square><li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>*Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.</span></li></ul><p><br><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 13.5pt; line-height: normal; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Warranty:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Finance:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Call Expressway for your quote today!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>New Hamburg:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> <a href=tel:+15196623900><span style=color: #0563c1;>519*662*3900</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Stratford</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>: <a href=tel:+15192713900><span style=color: #0563c1;>519*271*3900</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>or visit us online at: <a href=https://www.expresswayford.com/><span style=color: #0563c1;>www.expresswayford.com</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 8pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 8pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions</span></p>

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

18,724 KM

Details Description Features

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTERBANKS! LOCAL TRADE, REMOTE START,COPILOT PACK

Watch This Vehicle
14510452

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

OUTERBANKS! LOCAL TRADE, REMOTE START,COPILOT PACK

Location

Expressway Motors Ltd.

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

(519) 662-3900

  1. 14510452
  2. 14510452
  3. 14510452
  4. 14510452
  5. 14510452
  6. 14510452
  7. 14510452
  8. 14510452
  9. 14510452
  10. 14510452
  11. 14510452
  12. 14510452
  13. 14510452
  14. 14510452
  15. 14510452
  16. 14510452
  17. 14510452
  18. 14510452
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$35,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
18,724KM
VIN 3FMCR9C6XRRF64187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eruption Green
  • Interior Colour BLACK / BROWN
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax history report available with every vehicle!

 

The Vehicles History is no mystery!

 

2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg
New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.

 

That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at Expressway.

 

Purchasing a used vehicle from Expressway is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.

 

Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited

All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:



  • Remaining Factory Warranty:




  • If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.




  • 30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)




  • 6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.




  • *Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.



Warranty: We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.

 

Finance: At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible

 

Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!

 

Call Expressway for your quote today!

 

New Hamburg: 519*662*3900

 

Stratford: 519*271*3900

 

or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com

 

**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**

 

We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!

 

**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).

 

** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Expressway Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Ford Bronco Sport OUTERBANKS! LOCAL TRADE, REMOTE START,COPILOT PACK for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2024 Ford Bronco Sport OUTERBANKS! LOCAL TRADE, REMOTE START,COPILOT PACK 18,724 KM $35,498 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Explorer PREVIOUS DEMO! ST-LINE, 20'S,PANO ROOF, POWER GATE for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2025 Ford Explorer PREVIOUS DEMO! ST-LINE, 20'S,PANO ROOF, POWER GATE 34,724 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge SEL, AWD. PANO ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HITCH! for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2024 Ford Edge SEL, AWD. PANO ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HITCH! 19,992 KM $37,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Expressway Motors Ltd.
Video Calls

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Expressway Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Motors Ltd.

Expressway Ford Lincoln

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(519) 662-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 662-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Expressway Motors Ltd.

(519) 662-3900

2024 Ford Bronco Sport