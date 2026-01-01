2024 Ford Edge

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Carfax history report available with every vehicle!</span></strong></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><em><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>The Vehicles History is no mystery!</span></em></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg<br />New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.</span></strong></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at <strong>Expressway</strong>.</span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Purchasing a used vehicle from <strong>Expressway </strong>is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.</span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited<br /><br />All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:</span></p> <ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square> <li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 12pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Remaining Factory Warranty:</span></li> </ul> <ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square> <li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.</span></li> </ul> <ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square> <li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)</span></li> </ul> <ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square> <li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.</span></li> </ul> <ul style=margin-bottom: 0cm; margin-top: 0cm; type=square> <li class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>*Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.</span></li> </ul> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 13.5pt; line-height: normal; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Warranty:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.</span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Finance:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible</span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!</span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Call Expressway for your quote today!</span></strong></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>New Hamburg:</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;> <a href=tel:+15196623900><span style=color: #0563c1;>519*662*3900</span></a></span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>Stratford</span></strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>: <a href=tel:+15192713900><span style=color: #0563c1;>519*271*3900</span></a></span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>or visit us online at: <a href=https://www.expresswayford.com/><span style=color: #0563c1;>www.expresswayford.com</span></a></span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**</span></strong></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><strong><span style=font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!</span></strong></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 8pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).</span></p> <p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt; line-height: 13.8pt; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 8pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;>** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions</span></p>

2024 Ford Edge

28,410 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14016840

2024 Ford Edge

ST Line AWD

Location

Expressway Ford

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3

(519) 662-3900

  1. 14016840
  2. 14016840
  3. 14016840
  4. 14016840
  5. 14016840
  6. 14016840
  7. 14016840
  8. 14016840
  9. 14016840
  10. 14016840
  11. 14016840
  12. 14016840
  13. 14016840
  14. 14016840
  15. 14016840
  16. 14016840
  17. 14016840
  18. 14016840
  19. 14016840
  20. 14016840
  21. 14016840
  22. 14016840
  23. 14016840
  24. 14016840
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
28,410KM
VIN 2FMPK4J95RBB10787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony, Front Heated Activex Trimmed Bucket Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 7585
  • Mileage 28,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax history report available with every vehicle!


The Vehicles History is no mystery!


2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg
New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.


That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at Expressway.


Purchasing a used vehicle from Expressway is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.


Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited

All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:



  • Remaining Factory Warranty:


  • If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.


  • 30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)


  • 6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.


  • *Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.

Warranty: We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.


Finance: At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible


Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!


Call Expressway for your quote today!


New Hamburg: 519*662*3900


Stratford: 519*271*3900


or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com


**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**


We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!


**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).


** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Expressway Ford

Used 2024 Ford Edge ST Line AWD for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2024 Ford Edge ST Line AWD 28,410 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger TECH PACK! FACTORY TOW! LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE! for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2021 Ford Ranger TECH PACK! FACTORY TOW! LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE! 40,624 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM! 2L ECOBOOST! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! for sale in New Hamburg, ON
2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM! 2L ECOBOOST! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 44,624 KM $29,799 + tax & lic

Email Expressway Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford

Expressway Ford Lincoln

1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(519) 662-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 662-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Expressway Ford

(519) 662-3900

2024 Ford Edge