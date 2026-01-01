$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line AWD
Location
Expressway Ford
1554 Haysville Rd, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1A3
(519) 662-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony, Front Heated Activex Trimmed Bucket Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 7585
- Mileage 28,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Carfax history report available with every vehicle!
The Vehicles History is no mystery!
2 locations to better serve YOU! – Stratford and New Hamburg
New or Pre-Owned vehicles are shared between both locations – please contact Sales to confirm.
That’s something that can be said for every used vehicle purchased at Expressway.
Purchasing a used vehicle from Expressway is a decision that you will be able to make with confidence knowing that you’re getting the most that a vehicle and dealership can offer to you.
Used Vehicle Warranty Coverage – Expressway Motors Limited
All Expressway Certified Vehicles include the following coverage, subject to terms and conditions:
- Remaining Factory Warranty:
- If the vehicle is still within the manufacture’s original warranty period, that coverage is fully transferable and can be used at any authorized Ford dealership in Canada or the United States.
- 30-Day / 500km MTO Safety Warranty: From the date of delivery, Expressway Motors Ltd offers coverage on all safety-related component failures for 30 days or 500km (whichever comes first). This includes a $0 deductible when repairs are completed at Expressway Motors Ltd. (New Hamburg or Stratford)
- 6-Mon / 6,000km Powertrain PLUS Warranty: This coverage includes major components such as engine, transmission, driveline, steering and suspension. It excludes minor fluid leaks (drips and seepage). A $200 deductible applies per claim. This warranty is exclusive to Expressway Motors Ltd and all covered repairs must be completed at our New Hamburg or Stratford locations.
- *Terms are subject to change. See your Sales Consultant for details.
Warranty: We offer best in class Extended Protection options with flexible terms that can be tailored to your needs at a price that you can afford.
Finance: At Expressway we have some of the best Finance Managers in the business that work with all the Major banks and Core Lenders. The Relationships we have built will help guarantee that you get the lowest rate possible
Check out our great selection of vehicles at Expressway in New Hamburg and Stratford Locations!
Call Expressway for your quote today!
New Hamburg: 519*662*3900
Stratford: 519*271*3900
or visit us online at: www.expresswayford.com
**ALL REPAIRS MUST BE DONE BY EXPRESSWAY MOTORS LTD, STRATFORD OR NEW HAMBURG LOCATIONS**
We pride ourselves in No Hassle, No Pressure, Honest Service. We practice full disclosure with all our used vehicles and have a Better Business Bureau A+ rating!
**Expressway reserves the right to correct any errors and omissions that occur on this site. (Incl, but not limited to price, incl. Event price rollbacks, vehicles features & more).
** Expressway is a Fair Market Price Dealership pricing subject to change with current market conditions
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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(519) 662-3900