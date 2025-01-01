Menu
Gorgeous truck, low, low kms. AT4 package, has aftermarket Hypererax multi-function roof rack system, Tonneau cover, and so much more. Book your test drive today!!

2024 GMC Canyon

14,356 KM

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon

LOW KMS | AT4 | GREAT LOOKING TRUCK

2024 GMC Canyon

LOW KMS | AT4 | GREAT LOOKING TRUCK

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6DEK0R1178349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 01142p
  • Mileage 14,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous truck, low, low kms. AT4 package, has aftermarket Hypererax multi-function roof rack system, Tonneau cover, and so much more.
Book your test drive today!! This truck is at Bayside Chrysler

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
$56,999

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-888-504-4569

2024 GMC Canyon