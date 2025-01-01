$56,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Canyon
LOW KMS | AT4 | GREAT LOOKING TRUCK
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
14,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP6DEK0R1178349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 01142p
- Mileage 14,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous truck, low, low kms. AT4 package, has aftermarket Hypererax multi-function roof rack system, Tonneau cover, and so much more.
Book your test drive today!! This truck is at Bayside Chrysler
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
