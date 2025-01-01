Menu
reported as a demo but not actually on the road Special low low price

2024 RAM 3500

452 KM

Details Description Features

$119,066

+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 3500

Laramie, Night edition

13197830

2024 RAM 3500

Laramie, Night edition

Location

Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5

1-888-504-4569

$119,066

+ taxes & licensing

Used
452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL1RG313761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24044
  • Mileage 452 KM

Vehicle Description

reported as a demo but not actually on the road
Special low low price

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 RAM 3500