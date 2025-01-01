$119,066+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 RAM 3500
Laramie, Night edition
2024 RAM 3500
Laramie, Night edition
Location
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
1-888-504-4569
$119,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
452KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3EL1RG313761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24044
- Mileage 452 KM
Vehicle Description
reported as a demo but not actually on the road
Special low low price
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
2024 RAM 3500 Laramie, Night edition 452 KM $119,066 + tax & lic
2024 GMC Canyon LOW KMS | AT4 | GREAT LOOKING TRUCK 14,356 KM $56,999 + tax & lic
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L AWD "S" APEARENCE PACKAGE 77,152 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
359 Huron St, New Hamburg, ON N3A 1K5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-504-XXXX(click to show)
$119,066
+ taxes & licensing>
Jerry Pfeil Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
1-888-504-4569
2024 RAM 3500